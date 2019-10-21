2 Weleetka Students Dead Of Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said two teens are dead after they used a portable generator to power their trailer after storms knocked their power out. The boys, ages 14 and 15, died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, OSBI said.
The two teens were in a travel trailer on the family's property near Weleetka. Family who live on the same property found them Monday morning.
Weleetka Public Schools posted on its website that two students died in a tragic accident, and the school is postponing Homecoming, scheduled for this week.
The school said they will post information about funeral services as soon as they have it.
"Prayers for the families, our students, and our staff would be appreciated," the website post states.
