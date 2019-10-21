News
Union Student Brings Gun To Freshman Academy, Officials Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Union student has been removed from the Freshman Academy after bringing a gun to school in his backpack, school officials state.
As the school investigated another issue Monday, the student being questioned admitted to having a gun in his backpack, according to Chief Communications Officer Chris Payne.
"The student and the weapon were immediately secured. At no time was the gun brought out at school or used to threaten other students or staff," Payne said.
School disciplinary and criminal charges are expected to be brought against the student, he said.