Man Killed By Suspect During Tulsa Law Enforcement Pursuit Identified
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man they say was killed by a suspect's vehicle during a police pursuit.
Authorities say Michael Leon Johnson was driving a stolen truck Friday night. Deputies were helping police and tried to stop that truck but say Johnson sped off.
Police say Johnson sped through the 11th and 129th East Avenue intersection and hit a vehicle driven by 48-year-old William Joseph Houseman. Houseman died at the scene.
Johnson, 33, tried to run but was arrested. He was treated for injuries then taken to jail.
He was booked on complaints of murder, felony eluding, knowingly concealing stolen property, leaving the scene of an injury accidents, 2 counts of kidnapping and resisting arrest.
There were two men in Johnson's car who told officers they were forced to remain in the vehicle during the chase. Those men were questioned and released.