Ingredients:

  • 15 oz, rinsed and drained canned chickpeas
  • ½ cups unsweetened powdered almond butter
  • ? cups unpacked brown sugar
  • ¼ cups pumpkin puree
  • 1 Tbsp, divided pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 oz low fat cream cheese
  • 2½ Tbsp sugar

Instructions:

  1. Place chickpeas in a food processor. Process until almost smooth, about 1 minute. Add powdered almond butter, brown sugar, pumpkin, 1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and cream cheese and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Roll mixture into 20 (1-inch) balls.
  2. Combine granulated sugar and remaining 1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl. Roll balls in sugar mixture to coat.