WW Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough Bites
Ingredients:
- 15 oz, rinsed and drained canned chickpeas
- ½ cups unsweetened powdered almond butter
- ? cups unpacked brown sugar
- ¼ cups pumpkin puree
- 1 Tbsp, divided pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 oz low fat cream cheese
- 2½ Tbsp sugar
Instructions:
- Place chickpeas in a food processor. Process until almost smooth, about 1 minute. Add powdered almond butter, brown sugar, pumpkin, 1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and cream cheese and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Roll mixture into 20 (1-inch) balls.
- Combine granulated sugar and remaining 1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl. Roll balls in sugar mixture to coat.