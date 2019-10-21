9 People At DHS Saw Tip About Possible Mannford Nursing Home Abuse, Police Say
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Police in Mannford say they've learned nine people saw an email tip about possible abuse at a nursing home.
We first broke this story last month when we told you about a selfie police said a care-taker took with a naked elderly man at Cimarron Pointe Care Center.
Police Chief Lucky Miller says a search warrant for the DHS email server doesn't reveal what day or time those people saw the email, but we know the initial email was sent to the hotline in May.
DHS told us in a statement the May 20th email did not contain abuse allegations against specific victims, but the agency is reviewing its policies and procedures for responding to emails.
Officers are still waiting for DHS to sift through 6,000 phone calls to hear another tip that was called in about the abuse. Four men have been arrested in the case.