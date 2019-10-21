News
Muskogee Rancher Loses Barn In Sunday Night Storm
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Robyn Tripp was watching TV just before midnight when she said the storm ripped right through the middle of her Muskogee ranch during Monday night's severe weather.
"It was very loud," she said. "It sounded like a cross between a helicopter landing in the back yard and a UFO. I mean, I've never heard a UFO, but I couldn't figure out, 'What is that?'"
Robyn's entire roof was taken off her barn and scattered all over her property.
"I'm glad that didn't hit me, hit the house," she said. "Because that would've really done some damage."
Although Tripp's barn didn't fare so well, she said she's glad all the animals on her ranch, and her home, were spared from the brunt of the storm.