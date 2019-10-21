Oklahoma Family Mourns After Losing 2 Teens To Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Weleetka community is going through an unimaginable loss tonight as they grieve two teenagers who OSBI says died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.
As students head back to class tomorrow the school is making sure they have counselors ready to help. Family members tell News On 6, the names of those two boys are Anthony and Matt. They were just 15 and 14 years old. They say the two boys were great friends, who loved to make people laugh and will be terribly missed.
“I’ve known Anthony since I was 5,” said Anthony’s cousin Samuel Herrera.
Samuel says his cousin Anthony loved fishing and video games. He says Anthony was really good at making people laugh. He was lighthearted and let his friends and family joke with him. He says his memories of his cousin all center around how Anthony made people feel, how Anthony made Samuel feel.
“He always made me happy and laugh,” said Samuel, “He was really funny and just no matter what he was never negative. He was always positive. He always had a smile. He always knew how to make you laugh.”
Samuel says he was also friends with Anthony’s buddy Matt.
“He was also really goofy and always positive,” said Samuel.
Family says Anthony and Matt pulled a portable generator into a travel trailer after the power had gone out. The boys were found by a family member who also lived on the property. OSBI says the medical examiner will have to confirm but the boys died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.
The school district announced they will have extra counselors available as students come back tomorrow. The Tuesday night Junior High football has been cancelled and homecoming festivities have been postponed. The district is asking for prayers for the families and friends involved.