OTA To Hold Groundbreaking For Gilcrease Expressway Extension
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Starting Tuesday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will finally break ground on a new portion of the Gilcrease Expressway.
The groundbreaking is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Tuesday morning just west of Chandler Park in Tulsa.
The Gilcrease extension will connect the Tisdale with I-44 on the west side of town.
News On 6 has followed this project for a few years now, and the OTA says the five mile stretch is expected to relieve congestion during peak travel times.
Governor Kevin Stitt is expected to attend Tuesday's groundbreaking, along with leaders from ODOT, the City of Tulsa, and Tulsa County.
Turnpike authority leaders say construction is scheduled to start in November, and they expect the road to be open by November of 2022.