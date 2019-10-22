Medical Marijuana Dispensary Burglarized, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Officers are reviewing surveillance video from inside a medical marijuana dispensary near 11th and Knoxville hoping it can help them identify the suspect in a burglary Tuesday morning.
The owners say they woke up to an alert on her phone about a break in at their store. They say they logged into the security system and could communicate through her phone to the speakers inside the store.
The owners of the store said they were yelling at the burglar through the speaker system, which caused him to leave; however, he came back just minutes later.
When officers got to the store, they had the K9 officer and helicopter out looking for the man, but they were not able to find him.
Officers say the man got away with a few edibles and other small items, but they're hoping the surveillance will lead them to the burglar..