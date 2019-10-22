News
Driver Dead After Rollover Crash, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police confirm a man has died after a rollover crash on Highway 412 just west of downtown Tulsa.
Police said the driver of an SUV lost control and crashed into some barrels near the 41st West Avenue Bridge around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a white Nissan Xterra went off the road, into the median, and hit some safety barrels as well as a bridge pillar.
Officers said only one person was in the SUV.
First responders removed the driver from the vehicle, but pronounced the driver dead at the scene.