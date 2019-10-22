Ceasefire Between Kurdish Forces And Turkey Expected To End
A ceasefire between Kurdish forces in Syria and Turkey is expected to end Tuesday afternoon.
Turkey says it will resume its offensive though if the Kurds don't move out of the area.
U.S. troops have started leaving the area, which has angered the Kurds who were America's partners in the fight against ISIS. But now, President Trump says a small number of U.S. troops will stay in Syria.
President Trump said "We never agreed to protect the Kurds for the rest of their lives." He went on to say "I don't think it's necessary. Other than that, we secure the oil."
Local television shows the Syrian Army preparing to move to the northern part of the country, which was once protected by U.S. forces.
Turkey regards the Kurds as a terrorist group and wants them to leave a 20-mile safe zone along the border.
The U.S. troops leaving Syria have been moving to Iraq. Officials say they can launch attacks on ISIS from there.