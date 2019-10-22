PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pittsburg County Sheriff is sending out a scam warning about scammers trying to get your money through a phone call.

Sheriff Chris Morris shared a post on Facebook that someone is calling people saying they're the sheriff or a supervisor at the sheriff's office.

Morris says the caller tells the person who answers the phone they owe fines for some reason, and if they don't  pay money immediately--over the phone -- they'll go to jail. Then he says they ask for a credit, gift or debit card. Morris says it's a scam.

The sheriff's office will never ask anyone to pay a fine over phone, so just hang up and report the call to the actual sheriff's office.

 