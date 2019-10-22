News
Pittsburg County Sheriff Issues Phone Scam Warning
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pittsburg County Sheriff is sending out a scam warning about scammers trying to get your money through a phone call.
Sheriff Chris Morris shared a post on Facebook that someone is calling people saying they're the sheriff or a supervisor at the sheriff's office.
Morris says the caller tells the person who answers the phone they owe fines for some reason, and if they don't pay money immediately--over the phone -- they'll go to jail. Then he says they ask for a credit, gift or debit card. Morris says it's a scam.
The sheriff's office will never ask anyone to pay a fine over phone, so just hang up and report the call to the actual sheriff's office.