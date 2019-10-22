News
Girl Diagnosed With Cerebral Palsy Receives Special Gift Thanks To Oklahoma Donations
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Across the state, Oklahomans have been rounding their Panera bills up to the nearest dollar to help families in need.
The spare change that was donated led to a young girl and her family being surprised with a memorable vacation. Six-year-old Layla is living with cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus. Her family says she has suffered a stroke and several brain and eye surgeries.
Because of those medical issues, Layla's family has never gotten to take a vacation until now. The non-profit "Baking Memories for Kids" teamed up with Panera bread restaurants in the region to send Layla's family to Disney.