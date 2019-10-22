WPX Energy Breaks Ground On New Tulsa Headquarters
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - WPX Energy broke ground on a new headquarters in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday morning.
The company is building a $100 million-dollar complex for its 450 Tulsa employees. They're moving just a few blocks, from the BOK Tower to the old Spaghetti Warehouse site on North Detroit Avenue.
Construction started several weeks ago and will take almost two years. The plans call for a building and parking garage that covers an entire block, with the tallest portion, a tower, 11 stories tall.
We're in a cyclical business, that's for sure, the energy business is cyclical but we're doing well now and building for the future, so I think employees are really, really, excited about that,” said WPX Energy CEO Rick Moncrief.
The WPX building will face the Greenwood District, with a passage through the property for people walking between Reconciliation Park and Guthrie Green.