Sapulpa Student Surprised By Marine Brother's Visit
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - A sixth-grade Sapulpa student got a very special surprise Tuesday morning. Tayber Belk was helping with the Pledge of Allegiance and moment of silence at school when her military brother made a surprise visit.
"Tayber hasn't seen him," a teacher said at the assembly.
It had been a year since the siblings had seen each other. Tayber's brother Austin Martin is in the Marines and has been serving in California. Tayber said she had no idea her brother was back home, and she couldn't put into words how happy she was to see him.