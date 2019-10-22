Animal Aid Of Tulsa Fed Up With Shoplifters
TULSA, Oklahoma - "We're just fed up with it," says Animal Aid of Tulsa Assistant Manager, Sandra Martinez. She told New on 6 she's frustrated with the countless thefts, dumping, and damage done to Animal Aid of Tulsa. Now another added to the list; a pair of shoplifters stealing a backpack full of clothes this weekend.
"I recognized them, they have been in here before, stolen from us before and I know she has specifically stolen clothes from us before." says Martinez.
She was working when it happened and said the pair came in with backpacks, ignoring the store's no backpack policy. She says they appeared to shoved the clothes in one of their bags while in the dressing room and took off on a motorcycle.
"It's getting really old and making a lot of very angry, and its really depressing because people should not be stealing from sick and injured animals, so its pretty pathetic," Martinez said.
Manager Debbie Elliot says the store has become more of a target for criminals this year - and they cant afford to replace all the items stolen.
"We just cant afford the theft, and they take away from our animals, they take away from the people who donate to us," Elliot said.
Elliot says they are now taking extra safety measures, such as installing more security cameras and building fences around the property. On Sunday, volunteers were rearranging their entire store, and moving the check out counter from the middle of the store to the door to keep a better eye on shoppers.
Elliott says they need more volunteers. They reported the theft to police and ask anyone has information on the two alleged shoplifters - to come forward.