Tulsa Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Best Western Hotel
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they say hopped a counter and robbed a hotel employee at gunpoint.
Police say just after 8:30 Monday night a man snuck in a side door that was propped open at the Best Western near 61st and Mingo. They say he walked to the lobby, jumped the front counter, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded cash.
Detectives say the worker gave him some cash in a bag and then he jumped back over the counter and ran out of the hotel. Police say right now they don't have a lot of information about the robber.
"5'7 to 5'9 with a thin build, but other than that not really. He was wearing a light-colored zip-up jacket that had black stripes down the sleeves,” says Sgt. Brian Blair with Tulsa Police.
Sargent Blair says there is surveillance video, so they hope that after watching it they have more information.
If you have any information that can help police call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.