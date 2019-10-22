News
Caught On Camera: Tulsa Police Arrest 2 Men Caught In Stolen Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released new body camera video from the arrests of two men they say were caught in a stolen car. Officers say they spotted the car near 31st and South Toledo on September 11.
They say the driver refused to pull over and led officers on a chase. Two people inside ditched the car near 30th and Hudson Place.
Officers used their police dogs to arrest Shane Ott and Presley Smith.
They were booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.