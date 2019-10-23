Update: Possible School Threats Not Credible, Says Henryetta Police
HENRYETTA, Oklahoma - Schools in Henryetta are closed Wednesday as part of an investigation into a threat made against the district.
Henryetta Police say the investigation lasted well into the night last night, but the threat was determined not to be credible.
School officials contacted Henryetta Police on Tuesday over a threat made that was reported by a student. It's not clear what the threat was.
Henryetta Police Chief Steve Norman said in a statement late Tuesday night "Henryetta Public Schools and the Henryetta Police Department take any potential threat very serious. We have been in close communication with the school and even though classes Wednesday are canceled, we jointly agree to always err on the side of caution when it comes to school safety."