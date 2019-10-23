MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - The Midwest City Police Department said an apartment shooting is now being investigated as a homicide after one victim died from their injuries. 

Police said four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Vista Green Apartments. Several people reportedly called 911. 

We're told one victim has died, the condition of the other victims remain unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates. 

 