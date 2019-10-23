2 Dead, 2 in Custody After Rogers County Shooting
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Deputies in Rogers County have arrested two people following a deadly double shooting in a neighborhood just east of Owasso.
The Rogers County Sheriff confirmed the names of the two suspects arrested are Manuel Quezada and Angelica Quezada.
Deputies said when they got to the home near 76th Street North and 177th East Avenue they saw Manuel Quezada in the street with a visible gun in his back pocket.
Deputies arrested him on scene and also arrested Angelica Quezada on complaints of accessory to murder.
Deputies were first called out here to the scene around 10 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of shots fired.
They arrived and found one victim on the ground and another in the driver's seat of a car in the driveway.
Both people were taken to the hospital where they later died.
The names of the victims have not been released.