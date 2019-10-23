2 Dead, 2 in Custody In Rogers County Shooting
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people were killed and two people have been arrested after a shooting Tuesday night east of Owasso, according to Rogers County Sheriff's deputies.
Authorities were called to a home at 76th Street North and 177th East Avenue at about 10 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a body on the ground and another in the driver's seat of a car parked in the driveway.
Deputies then arrested Manuel Quezada and Angelica Quezada at the scene. Manuel Quezada was found allegedly with a gun in his back pocket. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, and Angelica Quezada was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
Both shooting victims were taken to a local hospital, where they later died.
The names of the victims have not been released.
This is a developing story.