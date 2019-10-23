OKPOP To Break Ground On New Facility
TULSA, Oklahoma - State leaders will be in Tulsa Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, which is also known as the OKPOP museum.
The OKPOP museum will be located across from Cain's in Downtown Tulsa, and the groundbreaking is set for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Governor Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell are expected to attend the event.
The museum's construction is being paid for by a $25 million bond issue approved by the state legislature a few years ago.
That money will also pay for a neighboring parking garage for the museum's visitors.
There's a long list of Oklahoma natives that'll be featured at OKPOP, such as Reba, Garth Brooks, Kristin Chenoweth and Gene Autry.
State leaders say they expect around 100,000 visitors a year, which could mean more than $11 million in Oklahoma's economy.
The museum is expected to open sometime next year.