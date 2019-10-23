News
Reproductive Rights Group Attempting To Block New Oklahoma Abortion Law
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Center for Reproductive Rights is asking the Oklahoma County District Court to temporarily block a new law.
The new law is set to take effect next Friday, November 1, 2019. However, the case is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
An Oklahoma abortion clinic is asking the state Supreme Court to review a district judge's decision in July to uphold a ban on a second-trimester abortion procedure.
It would require doctors to tell patients that medication abortions can be reversed; a claim the group says is not scientifically supported.
The Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic is now requesting an injunction to put the law on hold.