Missing 3-Year-Old Alabama Girl Dead, 2 In Custody
A 3-year-old girl who was missing for more than a week after being abducted from a birthday party in Alabama was killed.
Police say the two persons of interest in Kamille McKinney's disappearance will now be charged in her murder.
Those two people are 39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown.
Investigators say there's no apparent connection between the suspects and McKinney's family.
It's not clear how long Kamille might have been dead; her remains were located in a trash bin that had been taken to a landfill.
Birmingham's police chief says investigators had been working 24 hours a day to find her.
Police say one of the suspects was previously charged with child pornography, but the charge was not related to Kamille.