Emergency crews are working a fatality accident Wednesday in northeast Oklahoma City. 

Officials said the head-on collision occurred at Northeast 23rd Street  between Sooner and Coltrane. 

Police said one driver in the first vehicle died at the scene.

The second driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died officials said. 

The victims have not yet been identified. 

Northeast 23rd street is closed between Sooner and Peachtree Ave. 

