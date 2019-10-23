News
OCPD: 2 Dead In Fatal Head-On Collision In NE OKC
Wednesday, October 23rd 2019, 7:23 AM CDT
Updated:
Emergency crews are working a fatality accident Wednesday in northeast Oklahoma City.
Officials said the head-on collision occurred at Northeast 23rd Street between Sooner and Coltrane.
Police said one driver in the first vehicle died at the scene.
The second driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died officials said.
The victims have not yet been identified.
Northeast 23rd street is closed between Sooner and Peachtree Ave.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.