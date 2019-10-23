The University Of Tulsa Announces Cyber-Security Fellowship Program
TULSA, Oklahoma - The University of Tulsa is announcing a first of its kind advanced fellowship program for cyber experts.
Only 10 students will get a spot in the program each year, thus, making it a competitive fellowship that's expected to draw some of the brightest minds in cyber-security to Tulsa.
The program is a joint effort with TU and the International Research Institution Team 8.
TU says it will open up new opportunities for cyber research and development and help create technology that could impact some of the pressing challenges of our digital world.
TU's president says with cyber attacks posing dangerous threats to our banking, retail, health and energy sectors, there's a critical need to expand cyber research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
The fellowship is sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, and it is taking applications now.
The hope for Tulsa is that cyber expects will stay and work in the city to bolster Tulsa's cyber industry.
TU says fellows who stay in Tulsa for at least two years after graduation will be eligible for a $20,000 bonus.