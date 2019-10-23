News
U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Testifies in House's Impeachment Inquiry
The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine is the latest to testify in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
During more than 9 hours of closed door testimony, Ambassador Bill Taylor detailed what he described as "highly irregular" policy effort involving President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
In his 15 page opening statement, Taylor said "President Trump did insist that President Zelensky go to a microphone and say he is opening investigations of Biden and 2016 election interference."
In response, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called the impeachment inquiry a "coordinated smear campaign from far-left lawmakers and radical un-elected bureaucrats waging war on the constitution."