News
Over 50,000 School Buses Recalled Due To Padding Issues
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - More than 50,000 school buses are being recalled.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the recall involves school buses manufactured by Thomas Built Buses. They say the foam in the knee-area isn't as thick which may pose safety risks. This may seriously impact school districts that only use Thomas Built Buses.
Officials will begin checking for possible defects once the recall notices are sent out on December 2nd.