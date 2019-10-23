News
Gathering Place Tulsa Hosts 'Sweets & Treats' Free Halloween Event
TULSA, Oklahoma - What better place to spend a holiday than at Tulsa's premier park? Gathering Place's Chapman Adventure Playground will transform to a spooktacular place to celebrate.
Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street presented by U.S. Cellular will have trick-or-treating, live entertainment and a monster mash dance party. Organizers call it a not-so-frightening way to spend Halloween.
The free event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 30 and Thursday, October 31.
There are some guidelines you'll need to follow to take part in the fun:
- Family-friendly costumes only
- Guests 14 and older must have their faces visible (no masks)
- Costumes can't include realistic weapons - includes toy swords, knives and guns