Asian Ahi Tuna, Shrimp & Avocado Dip
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - BOK and Cox Business Center's Executive Chef Devin Levine joined News On 6 on Wednesday. He has an Asian Ahi Tuna, Shrimp and Avocado Dip for us to cook.
1lb Ahi tuna, raw & diced
½lb Shrimp, cooked & deveined
2 Fresh avocados, diced
1 cup Napa cabbage, shredded
½ cup Scallions, chopped
Deep-fried wonton chips
Sesame-Ginger Dressing:
½ cup Soy sauce
¼ cup Sesame oil
2 tabl Rice wine vinegar
¼ cup Mayonnaise
2 tabl Fresh ginger, grated
2 tabl Honey
2 tabl Cilantro, chopped
1 tabl Sriracha
Method:
Blend all ingredients for dressing in mixing bowl until emulsified; toss tuna, shrimp, avocado & scallions in dressing. Mound in center of the plate on shredded Napa cabbage and serve with crispy wonton chips.
Bon Appétit,
Chef Devin Levine CEC