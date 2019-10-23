 

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - BOK and Cox Business Center's Executive Chef Devin Levine joined News On  6 on Wednesday. He has an Asian Ahi Tuna, Shrimp and Avocado Dip for us to cook.

 

1lb                   Ahi tuna, raw & diced 

½lb                  Shrimp, cooked & deveined

2                      Fresh avocados, diced

1 cup               Napa cabbage, shredded

½ cup               Scallions, chopped

                        Deep-fried wonton chips

 

Sesame-Ginger Dressing:

½ cup               Soy sauce

¼ cup               Sesame oil

2 tabl               Rice wine vinegar

¼ cup               Mayonnaise

2 tabl               Fresh ginger, grated

2 tabl               Honey

2 tabl              Cilantro, chopped

1 tabl              Sriracha

 

Method:

Blend all ingredients for dressing in mixing bowl until emulsified; toss tuna, shrimp, avocado & scallions in dressing.  Mound in center of the plate on shredded Napa cabbage and serve with crispy wonton chips.

Bon Appétit,

Chef Devin Levine CEC