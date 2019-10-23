Broken Arrow High School was briefly on lockdown as a safety precaution Wednesday afternoon, according to Broken Arrow Police public information officer.

In a message sent to parents, BAPS said that the Broken Arrow Police Department was investigating an alleged threat.

BAPS says all students are safe and being held in their 5th-hour classes. 

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m., according to the school.

We will update this developing story as more information is confirmed.

 