Lockdown Lifted At Broken Arrow High School
Wednesday, October 23rd 2019, 2:01 PM CDT
Broken Arrow High School was briefly on lockdown as a safety precaution Wednesday afternoon, according to Broken Arrow Police public information officer.
In a message sent to parents, BAPS said that the Broken Arrow Police Department was investigating an alleged threat.
BAPS says all students are safe and being held in their 5th-hour classes.
The lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m., according to the school.
We will update this developing story as more information is confirmed.