"Out of an abundance of caution, district security personnel placed Broken Arrow High School under a brief lockdown this afternoon while administrators worked with the Broken Arrow Police Department to investigate an alleged threat involving a gun.

The lockdown lasted approximately 30 minutes and was lifted after it was determined a credible threat did not exist to Broken Arrow High School.

As always, the safety and security of our students is our highest priority. We take any possible threat seriously and thank the Broken Arrow Police Department for their quick response and guidance."