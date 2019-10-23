Mondo's Celebrates 50th Anniversary In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A favorite neighborhood restaurant is celebrating a really big anniversary this month.
Mondo’s Restaurant is 50-years-old this month. Now located in the Brookside neighborhood it opened in 1969 and was located at 61st and South Peoria. Lou Aloisio opened the restaurant with recipes brought to American from Italy, by his father in 1920.
He didn’t call it Aloisio’s because he didn’t want the family name on the sign if it was a flop. Mondo is his middle name. Son Rob Aloisio runs it now, but Lou is still there almost every night.
“We are just a neighborhood joint that has a ton of locals that come in and eat.” Rob says.
It’s been that way pretty much from the beginning. Mondo’s is open every day, and reservation is a good idea.