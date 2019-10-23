Cousins Killed In Rogers County Double Homicide
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Two people are dead and two more are in the Rogers County jail after a shooting near Owasso.
The victim's family tells us the two boys were going to pick up the suspect's daughter to go to the movies before the shooting happened.
Family members tell me one of the victims has been dating the suspect's daughter for the past two years, but this is the first time he met her dad.
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is still working to piece it all together.
Kerri Thomas lives near the home where the shooting happened.
"She said she heard gunshots, and she didn’t know what to do. I said mom hang up call the police now, and call me back,” said Kerri Thomas.
Thomas says her mom heard arguing outside then several gunshots and called her right away.
She says when she got there, she was surprised to see the street she grew up on was a crime scene.
"It was just wall to wall, police, deputies, people,” said Thomas.
Deputies responded to the Owasso home in western Rogers County around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
They say one victim was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, the other was inside the car and the suspect, Manuel Quezada, was in the driveway with a gun in his back pocket.
"The questions I think we all would have on this is what’s it really about, where have they been, let’s find out more about our suspects and our victims both,” said Tulsa County Sheriff Scott Walton.
Family members tell us Albert Thomas and DeJon Ross were picking up Quezada's daughter, Samantha, to go to the movies Tuesday night.
They say this was the first time Albert met Sam's Dad, and he was picking her up in his brand new car.
"Albert had never even met the man. Because he would always tell her that he didn't want her being around black people,” said Albert’s aunt, Aleta Thomas.
“He never met the dad until last night and this man killed him in cold blood."
Thomas says her nephew and Quezada's daughter have been inseparable for the past two years.
And she doesn't understand why this man took her family members away from her.
“They still got their family, we don't,” said Thomas. “We gotta bury a kid. We've got to bury two kids. They don't deserve none of this.”
Deputies arrested Quezada on two counts of first-degree murder and his wife Angelica for accessory to murder.
Sheriff Walton says neither are providing investigators with much information.