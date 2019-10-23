Slain Cousins Were Headed To Night At The Movies, Family Says
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Two cousins killed in a shooting Tuesday night near Owasso were preparing for an evening at the movies with the murder suspect's daughter, family told News On 6.
Albert Thomas and DeJon Ross were slain near 76th Street North and 177th East Avenue at about 10 p.m. When Rogers County deputies arrived at the scene, they found one of the victims in the street and the other in the driver's seat of a car.
Deputies arrested Manuel Quezada and Angelica Quezada at the scene. Manuel Quezada had a gun visible in his back pocket, deputies said. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, and Angelica Quezada was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
Kerri Thomas lives near the home where the shooting happened. She heard about the incident from her mother, who heard arguing outside and then gunshots.
"She said she heard gunshots, and she didn’t know what to do. I said, 'Mom, hang up. Call the police now, and call me back,'” Thomas said.
Family members told News On 6 that one of the victims had been dating the suspect's daughter for the past two years, but this was the first time he had met her father. The family of one of the victims said the two were headed to the movies Tuesday night.
"Albert had never even met the man. (Manuel Quezada) would always tell her that he didn't want her being around black people,” said Aleta Thomas, aunt of Albert Thomas. "He never met the dad until last night, and this man killed him in cold blood."
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is still working to piece it all together.
"The questions I think we all would have on this is, 'What’s it really about? Where have they been? Let’s find out more about our suspects and our victims both,'” said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.
Aleta Thomas said she doesn't understand why Manuel Quezada took her relatives away from her.
“They still have their family. We don't,” said Thomas. “We have to bury a kid. We've got to bury two kids. They don't deserve any of this," she said.
Sheriff Walton said neither of the suspects are providing authorities with much information.