Fall Colors To Peak Near The End Of October
TULSA, Oklahoma - We are expecting nearly optimal fall colors as we head through the end of October into November.
This is due to a combination of a wet spring and summer, high soil moisture levels, mild, sunny days and cool, above-freezing nights over the past several weeks.
The onset of peak colors is delayed a bit by our unusually warm September. However, those fall colors may start to peak in the area by around Halloween into the first two weeks of November.