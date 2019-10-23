Broken Arrow Teen Testifies About Years Of Sexual Abuse
TULSA, Oklahoma - A teenage boy testified in front of a jury on Wednesday about the years of sexual abuse he said he endured at the hands of two people he knows.
Kimberly and Christopher Wamego are currently on trial for several counts of child sexual abuse. Christopher is also charged with lewd proposal to a child.
The victim, who is 16 now, said the abuse started when he was 11, and continued until he was 14.
He said he was forced to watch and participate in sexual acts with both Kimberly and Christopher at their home and on trips.
Prosecutors said, on the outside, Kimberly and Christopher looked like normal, loving people, but told the jurors they'll later see the couple's interview with police, where they were both emotional.
Attorneys said in that video, Kimberly admits she was drunk when the incidents allegedly happened, but said if something did happen, she was sorry.
The teenager testified the couple sexually assaulted him to help him answer questions about his sexuality.
Kimberly and Christopher have separate attorneys. Christopher's attorney spent his time questioning the victim by poking holes in the victim's story and timeline, pointing out that he's made contradictory statements about what exactly happened, and when.
The couple was charged after the victim told a teacher at school that he'd been abused, and that's when police got involved.
If convicted, the Wamegos face life in prison.