Coweta Middle School Red Ribbon Week Features Celebrities
COWETA, Oklahoma - Red Ribbon week is a time when schools talk to students about saying no to tobacco, alcohol and drugs.
Coweta Middle school had a special assembly today with three celebrities. TU linebacker Zaven Collins, Rapper Danny Boy O'Connor and Sergeant "Sticks" Sean Larkin from "Live PD."
Red Ribbon week is all about teaching kids to say no to bullying, vaping, alcohol and drugs. They had three celebrities visit Coweta to help that message hit home.
Fourth, fifth and sixth graders in Coweta were excited to have TU linebacker Zaven Collins visit. He's expected to go high in the NFL draft and talked about growing up in Hominy with a single mom while working hard for his dreams.
"Your teachers, mentors and leaders are always going to give you the right advice," said University of Tulsa Linebacker, Zaven Collins.
Danny Boy O'Connor who founded the band House of Pain and got famous with the song "Jump Around," talked about his struggle with drugs before finding sobriety five years ago.
"Ask for help if you need help, and believe me when I tell you, drugs and alcohol are not your friend. They almost killed me, but I'm glad I found recovery and can come share my message with you today,” said Danny Boy O'Connor.
He also told the kids about buying the house where "The Outsiders" was filmed, which he turned into a museum.
Tulsa Police Sergeant Sean "Sticks" Larkin from "Live PD," told kids about how he watched his friends get into trouble when they were younger, which helped him decide to be a police officer who specializes in getting gang members, drugs and illegal guns off the streets.
"The decisions you make going forward are really important, so you want to stay out of that type of activity,” said Sgt Sean "Sticks" Larkin, Tulsa Police.
Schools all over Green Country are having events this week and it's all about sending a message that it's important to stay in school and stay away from drugs.