Innocent Tulsa Man Killed During Suspect Chase Described as Faithful, Dedicated
TULSA, Oklahoma - The family of an innocent man killed during a law enforcement chase with a suspect is being remembered as someone who was faithful and dedicated.
Police arrested Michael Johnson on several complaints including murder, after they say he sped through a red light, killing a husband and father.
Bill Houseman died after the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were chasing Johnson in a stolen truck. Deputies said Johnson crashed into Houseman’s car while he was on his way to work. The crash happened Friday near 11th and 129th East Avenue.
"Bill was a great man that put his dedication to his family, his church and his friends first,” family friend Brian Meier said.
Meier said he met Houseman at Eastland Baptist Church, and would see proof of his dedication whenever Houseman came to Sunday school after working his night shift at QuikTrip's headquarters.
"He would come in, sit there, you could tell he was very sleepy. Just a very dedicated individual,” Meier said.
In a statement, the family said, "Our gentle giant loved the Lord and his family, his church and his friends more than anything. He had amazing hugs, a quick wit and could talk Star Wars and Superheroes nonstop. He will be missed by so many people.”
Some of those people are Bill's co-workers.
QuikTrip also released a statement, saying, “Our hearts are absolutely broken with the loss of Bill. On behalf of the entire QuikTrip family, we extend our deepest sympathies to Darcy and the girls. QuikTrip is going to forever miss Bill’s sense of humor, his drive to do the right thing and his passion for QuikTrip and our employees.”
The 48-year-old leaves behind his wife and two daughters. The family had been planning to go on vacation soon to Disneyland.
"They have a peace of God. And the peace of God that passes all understanding, the scripture tells us. That's inside of their hearts and their minds during this time,” Meier said.
Meier said Houseman was the breadwinner of the family and his youngest daughter was about to start college.
If you’d like to donate to the family, click here for a link to their Go Fund Me page.