Tulsa Businesses State Their Stances As Constitutional Carry Approaches
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some organizations are clarifying their firearm policy as Oklahoma's "constitutional carry" law approaches.
When the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next Friday, the Philbrook Museum of Art will be sticking to their long-standing policy of not allowing any guns on their property.
"There is no change to our policy it's the same thing we had two weeks ago a year ago, five years ago," Jeff Martin said, Communications Manager for Philbrook Museum.
In a post on Facebook, the Philbrook's Director Scott Stulen says in part "As a private institution, we believe this is the best course of action to ensure the physical safety and mental well being of our staff, guests, and protect our priceless collection."
Martin says Philbrook also has robust security staff lead by a former Tulsa police officer.
"We have many security guards. We are not just protecting people here, we are also protecting a collection of art. There is a lot of different components to what we are doing," Martin said.
When the law takes effect, anyone over the age of 21 will be able to carry a gun without a license. The same will apply to Oklahomans who are 18 and older with military experience.
Other places chiming in on the topic include QuikTrip who simply says they will "abide by the law."
The Tulsa Zoo said they "will follow the changes that take effect in November, which include lawful concealed-carry rather than open carry on zoo grounds."
The Hard Rock Casino said they will continue to enforce a long-standing policy to "prohibit firearms" at their entertainment destinations.