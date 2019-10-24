Tulsa Businesses Announce Policies On Permitless Carry
TULSA, Oklahoma - When the new permitless carry law goes into effect next Friday, November 1, and local businesses are making sure you know their polices.
The Philbrook Museum of Art says they will be sticking to their longstanding policy of not allowing any guns on their property.
Over at the Tulsa Zoo, they say guns had been prohibited on the their grounds, but say in part they, "will follow the changes that take effect in November, which include lawful concealed-carry rather than open-carry on zoo grounds."
However, the Hard Rock Hotel and casino says "We will continue to enforce our long-standing policy to prohibit firearms at our entertainment destinations."
Its important to note, that come November 1st, you still cannot carry in places that don't allow it or where it's illegal.
Also, it's still illegal for people who are prohibited from owning guns to have them.