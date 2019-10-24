City Holding Meeting On Search For Possible Mass Graves From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is hosting a public oversight meeting to give an update on the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Rudisill Library. We expect to learn what will be the next steps in the investigation, and we could possibly find out exactly when the search will resume.
News On 6 has followed along as archaeologists from the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey spent several days scanning for remains at Oaklawn Cemetery and Newblock Park.
The survey team is taking a break for a few weeks, but the city says they'll be back sometime next month to search Rolling Oaks Cemetery.
News On 6 will keep you posted on what happens in Thursday night's meeting and the City of Tulsa has posted video of every public oversight meeting on a special webpage dedicated to the mass graves search.
City leaders say the findings from the search won't be released until either December or January.