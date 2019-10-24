Yes To 802 Campaign Works To Get Medicaid Expanded
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thousands of Oklahomans are hoping to have their voice heard Thursday after efforts to expand Medicaid statewide.
Volunteers with the Yes to 802 campaign say they have nearly 200,000 Oklahomans' signatures on a petition they plan on handing in to the Secretary of State Thursday morning.
In order to get Yes to 802 in front of the Secretary of state, and on the ballot, the group needed to get 15 percent of the total number of votes that were cast in the 2018 gubernatorial election. That's about 178,000 registered Oklahomans' signatures on a petition. The group says they've met that number.
The group says the bill would expand Medicaid and bring thousands of federal tax dollars to Oklahoma for healthcare.
If this does get approved by the Secretary of State, added to the ballot, and approved then those needing and receiving Medicaid could see changes as soon as July 1st of 2020.