The City of Tulsa Sets Rules for Electric Scooters
TULSA, Oklahoma - The city says it will not be be giving tickets to people who are under-age and riding electric scooters in town.
The takeaways from the Urban and Economic Development Committee meeting include what age you need to be to ride an electric scooter, where you can ride one, and how many people can be on an electric scooter at a time.
About a month ago, someone proposed an ordinance that would make it a requirement for riders to be at least 16-years-old.
After looking at legal options, the council found they can't enforce an age requirement because they would then have to raise the age limit on who can ride a regular bicycle as well.
That means if they made the minimum age to ride an electric scooter 16, then children under 16 couldn't ride their regular bikes in the City of Tulsa.
Also, city councilors upheld their decision that you can't ride an electric scooter on the sidewalk if you're in the IDL, Cherry Street, or Brookside areas. They must be ridden on roads.
However, if you're not in those three areas then you can ride one on the sidewalk.
Lastly, the city said its doubling up on e-scooters is not allowed; only one rider per scooter is allowed.
If you double up, you could get a ticket.