El Paso Officers Dragged by Suspected Stolen Car, Shoot Driver
El Paso Police confirm that a driver of a suspected stolen car was shot and killed by police early Thursday morning.
According to the El Paso Police Department's Twitter page, two officers from the department were out in a Walmart parking lot when they got a tip about a possible stolen car.
When officers approached that car, they say the driver attempted to drive off, and the officers were dragged.
The department says an officer then shot at the driver. That person died at the scene.
Both officers were taken to a local hospital to get treated.
Police say Walmart customers were kept in the store at the time of the shooting.
The department says the store and parking lot will remain closed until later Thursday.