Florida Sheriff Who Responded To Parkland Shooting Removed From Office
After 3 hours of debate, Florida Senators vote to permanently remove former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel from office.
In a political victory for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the senate voted 25 to 15 for the removal of Sheriff Scott Israel.
This is also a victory for the families of the victims of the Parkland shooting, who have blamed Israel's failed leadership for the deaths of those 17 students and faculty in 2018.
Following the vote, Israel issued a statement which read in part "To the voters in Broward County, I am sad to report that politics won the day. Your vote has been stolen and the results of our 2016 election have been overturned..."
Despite the Senate's decision, he says he'll be back and plans to run for office again in the upcoming 2020 election.