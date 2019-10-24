Update: 39 Found Dead In Truck Container In England
There's new information Thursday morning after nearly 40 people were found dead in a truck container in England Wednesday.
Related Story: 38 Found Dead In A Truck Container In England
British Police have confirmed that the 39 people found dead in that truck were Chinese citizens.
Police say the bodies found Wednesday included 31 men and 8 women.
Police say one victim, who was previously thought to be a teenager, was a young adult woman.
Right now, the 25-year-old truck driver is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, but he has not been charged.
Police in Northern Ireland have also joined the investigation, as officials believe the truck traveled from there and picked up the container unit on its way to England.
They say so far, they've have searched three properties and are trying to reconstruct the path of the truck and the victim's final journey.