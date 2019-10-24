Wet And Blustery Thursday Across Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - So long, warm weather! Rainy, chilly, and blustery conditions are in the cards for our Thursday.
Off-and-on periods of rain will move across eastern Oklahoma throughout the day. Temperatures will either hold steady or slowly fall, with upper 40s likely across northeast Oklahoma this afternoon and a northeast breeze gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour.
Now for some of us, it won’t rain all day! The Tulsa metro, and particularly areas north of Tulsa, will have breaks and periods of dry weather especially at midday. But areas south of Tulsa are likely to stay rainy pretty much all day.
After a midday break for some of us, another round of widespread rain will spread back across all of eastern Oklahoma by late afternoon, continuing into tonight. Thankfully there’s no threat of severe weather, but some locally heavy rains could lead to some flooding in southeast Oklahoma.
Rain will stubbornly stick around Green Country on Friday. Off-and-on light rain will continue, with a north breeze and highs struggling to reach the 50-degree mark. Showers may impact Friday Night Football, and a final round of rain and storms is also expected Saturday morning.
A clearing trend is finally expected by Saturday afternoon, with drier and warmer conditions for the second half of the weekend as highs climb back to the upper 60s on Sunday. But don’t get too comfortable: There are more cold fronts to come next week!
I hope you have a great Thursday, Green Country! Stay dry! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!