City Postpones Meeting On Update To Search For Possible Mass Graves From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
Thursday, October 24th 2019, 10:49 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa has postponed a meeting about the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
City officials said the Public Oversight Committee meeting, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, will be rescheduled in December or January.
The City of Tulsa has posted video of every Public Oversight meeting on a special webpage dedicated to the mass graves search.